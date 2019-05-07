Letter: Vaccines are not a ‘one size fits all’

Editor:

We were very disappointed by the cartoon in last week’s paper, insinuating that people who don’t vaccinate their kids are stupid. And then again, in Sunay’s paper, there is an article indicating that the school system is so proud that they have achieved their goal of high vaccination rates to support “herd immunity.”



“Herd Immunity” is a theory that still has not been scientifically and clinically validated. But, it is a great marketing ploy for the highly profitable vaccine industry which has enjoyed legal protection from liability since 1986. If vaccines are so safe and effective, why do their manufacturers need legal protection from liability? Vaccines should fall under medical freedom and informed consent. These are very important rights for a free society to protect and uphold.



Vaccines are not a “one size fits all.” Immunity and how the immune system works are very complicated. A healthy immune system needs to be supported with good nutrition.

Vaccine proponents claim that the “science” of vaccines “is settled” and needs no further questions, research, or discussion. For us and many others, that is a red flag that someone is manipulating the discussion. Some people have a strong vested interest in censoring and suppressing any questions or challenges to the vaccine dogma because the vaccine industry makes billions of dollars in profits.

Most people are not “anti-vax”; they are “ex-vax.” They became that way from a personal experience of their own or that of a loved one with an adverse vaccine effect or reaction. They have done their research and actually read the vaccine inserts. They know the risks and possible adverse effects.



You, too, should read a vaccine insert to see what’s actually in there (like mercury, aluminum, formaldehyde, and now E. Coli bacteria) and see if you’d like those injected into your body or your child’s body. Most ex-vaxxers are highly educated and have a good income. Most of them are better informed about vaccines than many doctors and nurses.

Your vaccine cartoon was disparaging and insulting. It does not help with civil discourse and serious discussion of such a vital health issue as mandated vaccinations. An apology, a retraction, and an article representing the other side of the vaccine issue would go a long way toward a more informed discussion. Some good sources whom we respect are Del Big Tree and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Dr. Russell Blaylock, MD, a retired neurosurgeon who has seen much neurological damage from vaccines has written extensively about the hazards associated with vaccinations.



Rosalie Malter and

Rick Malter, Ph.D.

Cottonwood