Obituary: Frank Felix Alejandro Valdez 1986-2019

Frank Felix Alejandro Valdez (Alex), 32, of Camp Verde, Arizona, entered Heaven at God’s request on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 7:35 p.m. Alex entered into life on August 23, 1986.

Alex lived for his wife, Brittany; his sons, Emmanuel and R.J.; his parents Frank and Laura Valdez; and all of his extensive family of sisters, brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, in-laws, and friends.



Alex was a super fan of the Denver Broncos, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, hanging out with his nephews Joshua, Xavier, David, Christian and so many others. His friends were cherished like family and with them he enjoyed watching his sons play football. But most of all Alex enjoyed eating THICK STEAKS!



Alex was a public safety officer supervisor at Cliff Castle Casino and took great pride in his work. He was also part of a fun group called “The Bearded Villans.” Alex was a Christian man of tremendous faith and was associated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Parkside Community Church. Alex is survived by a very large family - he is still with them all.



A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 10, at 2 p.m. at the Yavapai-Apache Nation Recreation Center/Gym located at 2400 Datsi St., Camp Verde, Arizona. There will also be a potluck if you would like to join us for a time of remembrance and fellowship.



