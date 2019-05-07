Sen. McCain’s family dog dies in ‘freak’ accident

The dog that was always at Sen. John McCain side during his final days at his family’s Cornville property died in an accident, according to daughter Meghan McCain.

“She would never leave his side, followed him around every single step when he would walk around our ranch, slept by his side every night,” explained Meghan McCain on her Instagram post picked up by the national media.

“I love you Burma and hope you’re in heaven jumping into creeks, chasing sticks and fish with Dad,” the senator’s daughter explained on Instagram. John McCain died in August 2018 after battling brain cancer.

McCain’s wife Cindy McCain discussed losing the dog in an interview on NBC News and with the Arizona Republic.

She told the news outlets that the dog went into a pipe on a pond on the family home in Cornville, got stuck and drowned in a “freak” accident.