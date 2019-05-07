VERDE HERITAGE 1915 JEROME: Eduardo Gomez Shot

"Jose Gonzales and Inocencio Valades, charged with assault with intent to commit murder, were returned to the county jail yesterday from Jerome in charge of Deputy Bozarth after they had been given a hearing before Justice of the Peace W. A. Kearns, of Clarkdale, who bound them over to the Superior Court."

"Gonzales and Andras Jourieguy, after being locked in the county jail for nearly a month, pending results of a wound inflicted on Eduardo Gomez, by Gonzales or Valades were taken to Jerome Thursday to have a hearing. It developed during the examination that Jourieguy had nothing to do with the shooting and he was released. Valades, it appeared from the testimony, had fired twice at Gomez, the complaining witness, and his name was entered on the complaint by Deputy County Attorney Morgan who represented the State at the hearing. Gonzales, it appeared, shot 5 times but none of the witnesses were sure whether it was he or Valades that fired the shot that hit Gomez. Both of the defendants who were bound over to the higher court under bonds of $1,000 claim that Gomez shot at them first. No evidence was submitted to prove it and Gomez denies it. The affair was the result of a quarrel in a dance hall in the Mexican section of Jerome and occurred about April 11th."

(Weekly Journal-Miner; Prescott; May 26, 1915; page 3.)

TRIAL FEATURED FICTION AND TRUTH

"Two almost entirely different stories were told by the witnesses for the prosecution and the witnesses for the defense in the Superior Court yesterday while Inocencio Valades and Jose Gonzales were before Judge Smith for trial on a charge of assault upon Eduardo Gomez with intent to kill. It appears as if the jury will have a fine time in separating the truth from the fiction end of the matter."

"The witnesses for the prosecution claim that Gomez, who was shot in the leg, had a revolver but did not use it, while the witnesses for the defense say that Gomez fired the first shot and three more, before Gonzales took a hand in the battle which occurred in Jerome."

"The witnesses for the two sides sat on the seats on the opposite sides of the court room and would not mingle or speak it appearing as if there was a factional war between them. Just what the outcome of the strange trial will be is hard to foresee. It will very likely get to the jury today as the prosecution has finished and the defense will probably be through before noon."

"From a venire of 20 the following 12 men were selected as the jury: J. C. Crane, A. H. Schmehl, H. C. Vincent, Arthur J. E. Marshall, W. M. McKay, A. S. Cook, Frank Denny, Barney Gordon, Fred Sattes, Frank Krell, John Ehle, and Geo. Mason."

"Twelve witnesses were placed on the stand by County Attorney O'Sullivan and all but two of them were Mexicans. Attorney LeRoy Anderson and J. E. Russell for the two accused men put but four men in the witness chair and the jurors were not excused until 6 o'clock. The trial will resume at 9 o'clock this morning."

"Gomez was the first to take the stand in his own behalf. In cross-examination by Anderson he admitted that he was a member of the Villa army at one time. He later denied it."

"Anderson is of the opinion that it was a battle between Villa and Carranza forces right in the Town of Jerome."

"A picture of the scene of the shooting, two revolvers, both said to have been used in the fray, two pair of pants each carrying bullet holes and the scars on Gomez's leg were introduced as evidence."

"Gomez after telling the jury of how he met Gonzales and how Gonzales pulled a revolver and shot him in the leg showed the 12 men the place where the bullet entered his thigh and where it came through on the other side. He admitted having a gun with him but said that he did not get a chance to shoot back. The man who appears to be the victim of the fight says that Gonzales fired at him five times, the last shot hitting him."

"When cross-examined by J. E. Russell, who is Valades' attorney, he denied that he ever quarreled with Inocencio. In answer to questions put to him by Anderson, Gomez said that he had quarreled with Gonzales in a pool hall before the shooting scrape and that he carried a gun after the dispute, but did so merely for protection."

"Ricardo Mendoza testified for the State that he had seen the shooting and that Gomez did not fire a shot. While Mendoza was witnessing the affair a bullet passed through his trousers but failed to hit his leg. The other witnesses for the State all testified along the same lines that Gomez did not fire his revolver once and that Gonzales shot five or six times."

"Marshal Wilson, of Jerome, stated that after the shooting affray he started out to look for Gonzales and found him hiding in a water closet. He also found the revolver and the empty cartridges. Gomez's gun was not secured until six weeks later when his mother, to whom it had been taken by another man, turned it over."

"Deputy Fred Hawkins explained the surroundings of the affair and went over them with the picture which had been admitted as evidence." ...

"After Hawkins' testimony the State rested and Attorney Russell made a motion for a directed verdict in favor of Valades because there was no evidence against him, according to Russell. The motion was denied."

"The first witness on the stand for the defense was Nativadad Garcia and he said that the two men met on the stairway and had a few words when Gomez drew a gun and fired. Jose also began to shoot in a few seconds and kept running backwards and shooting at the same time. He did not see Valades at the scene of the shooting. He was almost 30 yards away with his wife at the time and she also testified to the same facts as her husband. After telling his story Deputy County Attorney Morgan asked him if he knew what an oath was, and he replied: 'It means to tell the truth.' Two other witnesses were placed on the stand by the defense and they told practically the same story."

(Weekly Journal-Miner; Prescott; July 28, 1915; page 6; from Tuesday's Daily.)

SENTENCED BY JUDGE SMITH

"Valades, who with Gonzales was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon on the person of Eduardo Gomez in Jerome after a dispute in a pool hall, was fined $400 with the provision that in event of failure to pay he was to serve it out in the county jail at the rate of $2 per day. Gonzales, who was 29 years old and has been in the United States since 1911, was given from one to 10 years in the penitentiary, his time to be gauged by his behavior while at Florence. Gonzales says that he is not married and has never been in jail before." (Weekly Journal-Miner; Prescott; August 11, 1915; page 4; from Saturday's Daily.)

Jose Gonzales was received at Florence on August 8, 1915, and his number was 004637. (Historical Prison Record)