Verde Valley 4H, FFA students cash in at fair’s livestock auction

• Market Steer – Average price: $4.58 – Highest per pound was to Dominic Rezzonico for $13, paid by Patriot Disposal
• Market Lamb – Average price: $9.91 – Highest per pound was to Grace Jensen for $23, paid by L5S Outfitters
• Market Swine – Average price: $6.87 – Highest per pound was to Nicole Ihrman for $14, paid by Larry Green Chevrolet
• Market Goat – Average price: $14.92 – Highest per pound was to Haley Pennington for $40, paid by Christina Pennington and Joe Mulcaire Contracting – JMC
• Market Turkey – Average price: $700 per head – Highest paid was $800 to Zachery McKay, Aspen Oothoudt and Carter Wacker, paid by Joe Mulcaire Contracting – JMC, Salt River Material Group – Phoenix and Joe Mulcaire Contracting – JMC again.
• Roaster Rabbit – Average price $773/08 per head – Highest paid was $1,400 to Elizabeth Cowgill, paid by Larry Green Chevrolet
• Meat Pens Poultry – Average price was $700 to Landon McKay, paid by Double S Ranch
Top 10 Buyers by support
• Patriot Disposal
• Taylor Waste
• S. Taylor and Sons Hauling
• Salt River Material Group – Phoenix Cement
• Larry Green Chevrolet
• Yavapai Bottle Gas
• Mike Mulcaire Excavating
• KP Ventures Well Drilling & Pump Co.
• Groseta Ranches, LLC
• Joe Mulcaire Contracting - JMC
Photos courtesy VerdeValley Fair
