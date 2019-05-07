Verde Valley 4H, FFA students cash in at fair’s livestock auction

• Market Steer – Average price: $4.58 – Highest per pound was to Dominic Rezzonico for $13, paid by Patriot Disposal

• Market Lamb – Average price: $9.91 – Highest per pound was to Grace Jensen for $23, paid by L5S Outfitters

• Market Swine – Average price: $6.87 – Highest per pound was to Nicole Ihrman for $14, paid by Larry Green Chevrolet

• Market Goat – Average price: $14.92 – Highest per pound was to Haley Pennington for $40, paid by Christina Pennington and Joe Mulcaire Contracting – JMC

• Market Turkey – Average price: $700 per head – Highest paid was $800 to Zachery McKay, Aspen Oothoudt and Carter Wacker, paid by Joe Mulcaire Contracting – JMC, Salt River Material Group – Phoenix and Joe Mulcaire Contracting – JMC again.

• Roaster Rabbit – Average price $773/08 per head – Highest paid was $1,400 to Elizabeth Cowgill, paid by Larry Green Chevrolet

• Meat Pens Poultry – Average price was $700 to Landon McKay, paid by Double S Ranch

Top 10 Buyers by support

• Patriot Disposal

• Taylor Waste

• S. Taylor and Sons Hauling

• Salt River Material Group – Phoenix Cement

• Larry Green Chevrolet

• Yavapai Bottle Gas

• Mike Mulcaire Excavating

• KP Ventures Well Drilling & Pump Co.

• Groseta Ranches, LLC

• Joe Mulcaire Contracting - JMC

Photos courtesy VerdeValley Fair