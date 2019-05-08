Camp Verde baseball reaches final four

GOODYEAR — Camp Verde High baseball moved on to the state semifinals with back to back wins over the weekend.

The No. 5 Cowboys beat No. 4 Thatcher 7-4 at Goodyear Baseball Complex on Saturday in the elite eight.

“I thought Dawson (McCune) did a great job pitching, defense backed him up real well and we came out and jumped on the ball on a very tough pitcher,” CV head coach Will Davis said.

Camp Verde jumped ahead 4-0 in the top of the first and then after the Eagles added a run in the first and three in the fourth, the Cowboys put the game away with three runs in the seventh.

“It was neck and neck all the way,” Davis said. “We had one big inning, they had one big inning and we were able to get a couple there at the end to finish it out.”

Senior Dakota Battise led the way with three hits in four at bats, scoring two runs. Senior Braden Schuh had two RBIs and senior Dominiq Bruno, freshman Cole Gillespie and McCune also drove in runs. Schuh hit a double.

On the mound, McCune went 5.1 innings, giving up six hits, two earned runs, two walks and striking out three.

Camp Verde will face No. 1 Scottsdale Christian at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Goodyear Baseball Complex.

“It’s exciting, I love being here, I love it for the kids and the other coaches and the people that have put in all the hard work and just happy to be here obviously (laughs),” Davis said.

The Cowboys opened the tournament with a 10-4 win over No. 12 Miami.

Bruno drove in three runs and Gillespie, sophomore Mason Rayburn, junior Coke Bast, junior Kelton O’Grady and McCune also drove in runs.

Bruno, Battise and Gillespie each had doubles and Burno also had a triple.

“Everything went our way,” Davis said. “We hit balls hard, no one was around, we popped it up, no one was there. It was just one of those games where everything went our way. We out played them definitely, Dakota Battise had a dynamite game on the mound, I mean he was lights out, so if he can do that again next weekend then we got a good shot.”

So far this postseason, the familiar suspects of Battise, Burno, Rayburn and McCune have led the way.

“Those four guys have been carrying us pretty much all year and they’re carrying us in the playoffs as well,” Davis said.

However, pinch/role player sophomore Peyton Kelley played a big role in the quarterfinal win. According to Davis, after the centerfield had trouble picking up the ball in the Saturday Goodyear atmosphere, Kelley stepped in and made three “outstanding catches, the reason we won.”