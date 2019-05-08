Holdgrafer shines at state track meet, again

MESA — Once again Camp Verde High track and field senior Christopher Holdgrafer led the way for the Cowboys at State.

Holdgrafer competed in four events at the AIA Division IV Championships last week at Mesa Community College, garnering three top 10 finishes.

He took third in 15.68 in the 100m hurdles and ninth in the 300m hurdles, in 46.85. In field, he took fourth in the triple jump with a PR of 42-03.25 and 21st in the javelin with a throw of 117-11.

As a team the Camp Verde boys finished tied for 15th with 15 points. Valley Christian finished first.

The boys 4x800 relay team was fifth in 8:36.92. Sophomore Noah Zimmermann was 14th in triple jump (38-11.75).

Senior Damian Wathogoma finished 19th discus with a mark of 107-08.

On the girls side for CV, senior Eliana Paniagua was 17th in the 800 meters (2:36.63).

The girls 4x800 relay team was 18th in 11:53.86.