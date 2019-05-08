Holdgrafer shines at state track meet, again

MESA — Once again Camp Verde High track and field senior Christopher Holdgrafer led the way for the Cowboys at State.
Holdgrafer competed in four events at the AIA Division IV Championships last week at Mesa Community College, garnering three top 10 finishes.
He took third in 15.68 in the 100m hurdles and ninth in the 300m hurdles, in 46.85. In field, he took fourth in the triple jump with a PR of 42-03.25 and 21st in the javelin with a throw of 117-11.
As a team the Camp Verde boys finished tied for 15th with 15 points. Valley Christian finished first.
The boys 4x800 relay team was fifth in 8:36.92. Sophomore Noah Zimmermann was 14th in triple jump (38-11.75).
Senior Damian Wathogoma finished 19th discus with a mark of 107-08.
On the girls side for CV, senior Eliana Paniagua was 17th in the 800 meters (2:36.63).
The girls 4x800 relay team was 18th in 11:53.86.
More like this story
- Verde Valley boys track and field athletes rack up top 10 finishes at state championships
- Camp Verde High track and field heads to the state meet
- Cowboys to compete in Division IV state track and field meet
- Camp Verde track and field battles elements at Mingus
- Triple Threat: Camp Verde to be paced by Holdgrafer, Jones, Wade at state
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.