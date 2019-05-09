Letter: Outstanding job by Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Department

Editor:
Many will join me, I know, in applauding the Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Dept, with Mike Marshall, Shawna Figy, Michelle Winiecke, and other staff.
They come up with wondrous excursions to unique sights at nominal fees and with safe cheerful drivers. For the Town Youth, they provide Sports opportunities, in which everyone gets a chance to play.
I’m guessing that they also administer Rezzonico Park, adjacent to the Library. The Park keeps getting better and better, with a pavilion, strolling paths, educational signs, native grasses, and wildflowers.
Thank you, Parks and Rec.
Dotty Bast
Camp Verde
