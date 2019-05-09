Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019

Rebecca Ann Durran, BSN, RN, BS, Psy, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, at her home in Cottonwood, Arizona, after struggling for months against a rare and aggressive form of cancer called “Clear Cell Sarcoma.”



Born on May 18, 1980, in Riverside, California, to Larry and Debra Porter, Rebecca moved with her parents to Cottonwood in 1995. In 2000 she received an Associate of Arts Degree from Yavapai College; in 2003 a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Northern Arizona University; and in 2013 Rebecca graduated from Brookline College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, receiving at her graduation the Award for Perseverance.



While pursuing her education Rebecca did not ignore her other interests and on July 17, 2008, she and Donnie Durran were united in marriage. Together they enjoyed dancing, watching funny movies, going to the California beaches, and taking fun vacations with family and friends.



After completing her education Rebecca worked in the Verde Valley as a registered nurse and was very proud to be the unit-based educator for the Verde Valley Medical Center’s Emergency Department.



Rebecca is survived by her parents, Larry and Debra; husband, Donnie; children Caitlin, Taylor and Michael; and brother, Jon Porter; all of Cottonwood. Her sister, Marlana Porter lives in Flagstaff.



It was Rebecca’s request that upon her death her body be donated to a facility for cancer research, after which her cremated remains will be returned to her home in Cottonwood. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Rebecca’s name to the Sarcoma Foundation of America at CureSarcoma.org



Information provided by survivors.