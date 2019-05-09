Verde Valley Bike to Work Week May 11-17

Verde Valley Bike to Work Week will be May 11-17. Bike to work, school or the store to promote bicycling in our community.

Follow this link to register to be part of a team: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2019VVBtWW.

The team that wins will claim the trophy made by Cottonwood’s Mayor Elinski. In addition to commuting, you can participate in the following events:

• Ride of Silence: Wednesday, May 15 at 4:30PM, Meet and finish at the Verde Valley Bicycle Company, 734 N. Main St. Cottonwood. To honor cyclists who have been killed or injured and raise awareness to the existence of bicyclist.

Please ride responsibly. Bikers of all skill levels and interests in the Verde Valley area are invited to participate. The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. with the ride to follow. Escort for the ride will be provided by the Cottonwood Police Department.

• Clarkdale Bike to School Day: Friday, May 17, 7:45 a.m. Meet at the Clarkdale Park, 1001 Main St, Clarkdale. Bike to the Clarkdale Jerome School with the Clarkdale Police Department and community members.

May is National Bike Month to showcase the many benefits of bicycling and encourage more folks to give biking a try. Whether you bike to work or school; ride to save money or time; pump those pedals to preserve your health or the environment; or simply to explore your community, National Bike Month is an opportunity to celebrate the unique power of the bicycle and the many reasons we ride.

If you are interested in learning more about biking and walking safety or are having a special event, please contact Heather.Klomparens@yavapai.us or 928-634-6857.