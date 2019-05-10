Firemen make sure this cat still has 9 lives (with video)

VERDE VILLAGE-- Two Verde Valley Fire District firefighters gave oxygen through a mask to a cat named “Mooney” outside an apartment fire off Goddard Road just south of Cottonwood Thursday afternoon.
Fire department officials said the woman in the apartment received a small burn to her arm when a blanket caught fire.
She escaped and a firefighter later retrieved the cat from the apartment.
Fire officials could not give a damage estimate until they are able to survey the scene.
The Cottonwood Fire Department and Verde Valley Ambulance also responded.
Mooney seemed fine, but scared, following a half hour of receiving oxygen, fire officials reported.
Mooney was handed over to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office animal control so the animal could be seen by a veterinarian.
