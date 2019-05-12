6 things you should know about Verde Valley Community Supported Agriculture

1 How do you choose what goes in the weekly basket?

The contents of the baskets vary from week to week and from season to season.

Each week, Verde CSA growers and volunteers decide which crops are ready to harvest, and they then choose 6-10 different items to include in the CSA basket.

You can count on a delicious selection of familiar vegetables and fruits, along with a handful of unusual produce.

Verde CSA collaborates with its two primary growers: Willowbrook Farm and Whipstone Farm, as well as other small farms and orchards in the Verde Valley to help fill the baskets.

2 What can I expect to receive in the weekly basket?

Every season there are some crops that do better than others.

Some crops grow well in the Verde – and some that don’t. Verde CSA shares the benefits of bumper crops and the risks of crop failures, inclement weather, and pests with our shareholders.

Which is why they cannot predict the amounts or specific items you will receive each week. But Verde CSA does promise that you will receive your money’s worth of local, organic produce.

3 What if I don’t like something in my basket?

Verde CSA provides a trade basket, where you can place your unwanted items and pick up something else that another shareholder has donated to the basket.

However, most shareholders take home everything in their basket.

One of the benefits of being a shareholder is experimenting with new produce. Verde CSA’s weekly newsletter provides recipes, usually focused on the less typical produce you receive that week.

4 What if I can’t pick up my basket?

Please arrange for someone to pick it up for you. Produce that has not been picked up at the end of distribution is donated.

5 Where and when can I pick up my basket?

From 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Windmill Park, located at 9950 E. Cornville Road; from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Sedona Posse Grounds Park, located at 525 Posse Ground Road; and from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Camp Verde Willowbrook Farm, located at 2773 Middle Verde Road.

6 How is my money spent?

The administration of Verde Valley CSA is run entirely by volunteers, so all of your money goes directly to our growers with the exception of a few office expense such as paper, stamps, and website hosting.

-- Information provided by Verde Valley Community Supported Agriculture