O)bituary: Dennis Parks

Dennis Parks, age 60, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home.



A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 18th, in the Ironwood Ballroom at Anthem Golf and Country Club, 41551 North Anthem Hills Drive, Anthem, Arizona 85086.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to Hospice of the Valley, (602) 530-6992, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, Arizona, 85014.



Dennis is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kathy Parks; father, Roger (Lillie) Parks; son, Joey Parks; daughter, Mindy (Joe) Campbell; grandsons, Braedon Ackzen and Barrett Campbell; siblings Denver Parks, Denise Parks, Debbie Dubé, Shannon Clark, Michael Lawrence, and Wendell Lawrence.

He is preceded in death by his mother Geraldine Lawrence (2018) and her husband Carlos (2009). Dennis was born Sept. 16, 1958, in Detroit, Michigan, to Roger and Geraldine (Turner) Parks.

He graduated from Cortez High School in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1976.

Dennis started riding dirt bikes as a kid and his passion for riding soon became a passion for desert and motocross racing. He loved and was passionate about all facets of riding and racing motorcycles, off-road vehicles, and cars. Like many people who are passionate about their hobby he dreamed of making a living and giving back to his community by doing what he loved most.

He began selling motorcycle parts from a trailer at local race tracks to his fellow racers. With this love and entrepreneurial spirit he opened his first retail store in Phoenix, Arizona.

Over 35 years and multiple locations in Phoenix as Dirt & Street Unlimited, Dirt & Street Honda, and in Cottonwood as Cottonwood Motorsports. He brought people together through the love of riding. He enjoyed desert, motocross, and flat track racing, as well as racing his mini sprint car.

Over the years he volunteered his time to help build a local racetrack and was an announcer at the track. He gave his time to be a part of the governing board for the local car club ultimately serving as president of the association for several years.

His stores sponsored many young racers to help them gain the opportunity to pursue their dreams as well.



He also enjoyed golf, bowling, and playing poker. He could often be found at the poker room, Club 52, at Cliff Castle Casino with his Mountain Dew in hand. He had the opportunity to play in several poker tournaments in Prescott, Phoenix, as well as Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2013 he joined the planning committee for Cottonwood’s Thunder Valley Rally to give back even more to his local riding community.

Additionally, he donated courtesy vehicles for rally staff, police, and fire departments for use during the event. Further, he was able to combine his two passions of riding and playing poker by revamping the Thunder Valley Rally Poker Run with a route that continues today.



Dennis’ passion lives on through the legacy he built by bringing family, friends, and community together through the love of riding and racing.



Information provided by survivors.