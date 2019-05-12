Obituary: Helen Naomi Linn 1925-2019

Helen Naomi Linn, 93, passed away peacefully at Haven of Cottonwood on May 2, 2019. Helen was born on July 15, 1925, in Girard, Texas.

Shortly after she was born her family moved to the little town of Cottonwood, Arizona.

She was married to Harold Linn who preceded her in death in 1970.

She is survived by three sons; three daughters; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. She was a guiding light in many people’s lives and she will be greatly missed.





Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Valley View Cemetery at 10 a.m.





An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.