Obituary: Peggy Ruth Reddell 1931-2019

Peggy Ruth Reddell (Matlock), beloved mother, grandmother and friend passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born June 24, 1931, in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Peggy attended and graduated from Scottsdale High School and remained in Scottsdale for many years before moving to Camp Verde.
Peggy is survived by four children: Terri Stallman, Craig Reddell, Steve Reddell and Lisa Nichols. Along with many children and great grandchildren whom knew her as “Grammy.”
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Edward “Corky;” parents, William and Nora Matlock; and her brother, Lester Matlock.
Per her request no services will be held. As an alternative, condolences may be shared via Bueler Funeral Home, Camp Verde, AZ at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
