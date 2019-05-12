Verde Valley celebrates 13 years of community supported agriculture

VERDE VALLEY – Since 2007, Verde Valley Community Supported Agriculture has delivered organic, freshly-picked, local produce to its Verde Valley customers.

The program’s mission is to support local growers who are committed to using nothing that is genetically modified.

This is why the Verde CSA is able to deliver dozens of different fruits and vegetables to its shareholders – its members.

Mondays from May through October, growers and volunteers decide which crops to harvest and include in the weekly member baskets. Crops are harvested on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

On Wednesdays, crops are delivered to the local program’s pickup locations in Camp Verde, Cornville and Sedona where shareholders pick up their weekly basket of 6-10 items, all freshly picked, organic, and locally grown.

Shareholders pay $600 for 22 weeks, about $27 each week. Though the Verde CSA has sold out this year’s shares, you can add your name to the waiting list by emailing shares@verdevalleycsa.com.

Anyone interested in picking up eggs each week can receive one dozen eggs for $6/dozen. Eggs are from local, pastured hens supplemented with certified organic feed.

Flower shares are also available for $12.50 per week from June 12 through Aug. 28. Flower shares are available to existing members, as well as those who just want to receive flowers each week.

Anyone interested in signing up for a flower share or an egg share can also email shares@verdevalleycsa.com.

Visit verdevalleycsa.com for list of growers, crops, local food guide, recipes or to join.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42