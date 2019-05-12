Youth Center gets major upgrades thanks to Verde Valley Leadership

Verde Valley Leadership For more information on Verde Valley Leadership or how to engage with this growing group of leaders, visit http://vvleadership.org/ or connect with them on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/VerdeValleyLeadership/

Verde Valley Leadership Class XIII completed the program’s Day of Service last month.

The Day of Service experience serves as a unique, inventive and meaningful opportunity for class members to exercise servant leadership skills by directly giving back to the community, while fulfilling an element of their program commitment.

Out of multiple project ideas for their Day of Service, Class XIII opted to support and enhance the outdoor play area at the Cottonwood Youth Center in Old Town Cottonwood.

The project includes multiple beautification and safety upgrades in front of the Center.

Class members spent the day installing a new border around the existing play area where new child-friendly fill will ultimately be placed to create a softer impact play area.

They also planted three Arizona Ash trees for future shade, built and placed three benches for friend, family and community gathering, repaired the existing gazebo, installed water irrigation for the new trees, painted the existing shed, as well as some additional upgrades.

The shed will also house a creative, colorful mural, with a “Be The Change” theme. Started by class member Maranda Moran, a third grade teacher at Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School in Cottonwood, the “Be The Change” campaign encourages acts of kindness and care in children and youth, building resiliency and negating bullying.

Class XIII was able to identify and secure several sponsors for the project including The Home Depot Foundation, ACE Hardware, APS, United Rentals, and other private donations.

Through these sponsors, VVL received over $3,000 in supplies and materials to complete the project.

The Home Depot Foundation also helped with volunteer labor and tools. It is through community partnerships like these that VVL Day of Service projects are possible.

Class XIII will continue gathering every third Friday through July 2019 engaging around leadership and becoming more informed about the challenging issues of the Verde Valley.

VVL is now accepting applications for its XIV class.