The Bolshoi Ballet’s ‘Carmen Suite Petruska’ premieres onscreen May 19

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, May 19 when it hosts the big screen premiere of “Carmen Suite / Petruska” — a brand new production — from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. There will be one show at 3 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Sedona audiences get to see the production the same day it premieres in Moscow.

Carmen is as passionate and free-spirited as ever as she finds herself caught in a love triangle. The passionate one act ballet by Cuban choreographer Alberto Alonso originally conceived for legendary Bolshoi prima ballerina Maya Plisetskaya will captivate audiences alongside “Petrushka”, a new creation for the Bolshoi by contemporary choreographer Edward Clug, in an evening encapsulating the soul of Russian Ballet.

Carmen: Impetuous Carmen seduces Don José in order to convince him to let her out of jail. Once outside, she thinks she’s finally free before realizing that she’s in fact prisoner of a love triangle: she wants to be with the famous Torero Escamillo, but she can’t make Don José go away.

Petruska: At Saint-Petersburg’s carnival, three puppets are playing the same role over and over: the unhappy lover Petrushka, the coquette and a Moor. Fed up with this endless part that never goes well for him, Petrushka attacks his rival and flees from the puppets theater.

“Carmen Suite / Petruska” from the Bolshoi Ballet will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, May 19 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.