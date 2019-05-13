Camp Verde girls play for state softball championship Tuesday at ASU

Camp Verde High softball will get another crack at a state championship against Benson.

The No. 3 Cowboys will face No. 1 Benson Tuesday at Farrington Softball Stadium at Arizona State University at 6:30 p.m. for the 2A state championship.

Camp Verde dispatched No. 2 Goodyear Trivium Prep 4-0 in the semifinals on Friday. Benson beat No. 4 Morenci 4-1 in the other semifinal.

Last year, Camp Verde and Benson met in the state championship game with the Bobcats winning 7-3. It was Benson’s second state title in a row.

The Bobcats have won state championships in 2018, 2017, 2008 and 2006 and finished second in 2010. Camp Verde won the state championship in 2009 and 1981 and finished second in 2018, 2016, 1995, 1994, 1992, 1991, 1989, 1987, 1982 and 1980.

This year’s state title game was originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. but was moved to 6:30 p.m. after the 4A championship game was moved to Tucson.