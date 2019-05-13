Christy Fisher kicks off week of live music at Vino Di Sedona

Christy Fisher rocks Vino Di Sedona, Wednesday, May 15, 7-10 p.m. Acoustic pop and rock lay the foundation with a bit of bluegrass thrown in for good measure.

Christy will be leading a fun blend of acoustic pop and rock covers and original songs by Christy Fisher (vocals, ukulele, keyboard). For more information visit christyfisher.com



Sedona’s best open mic night, hosted by Dan Rice, is every Thursday, 6-10 p.m., at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Tim Young, David Harvey, Robin Bryer, Jim French, and Michael Peters who frequently play at open mic.

Don’t miss Sedona’s best rock trio, Saffire, at Vino Di Sedona on Friday, May 17, 7-10 p.m.. Saffire is a straight-up quality rock & roll trio with a wide and far reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving; featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited grooves.

Though newly formed this year in the Verde Valley, the three members have a tight chemistry in their love for music. Classic tunes from the last several decades are covered in an original and very engaging way.

“It is so much fun to be playing the songs I grew up loving,” said Gina Machovina, classical guitarist/singer and songwriter for Saffire. “But even more enlivening for me is the focus and attention we are giving to my music compositions. They are really taking shape in the best way possible.”

Gina brings a unique virtuosity and mesmerizing quality to the forefront as well as an edgy and artistic set of original tunes.

Percussionist Terry Brennan is a forceful and dynamic player and has a sixth sense when providing the textural backbone for the group. He has a strong deep voice and plays harmonica and sax.

Al Hinojoza, bassist, has awesomely stepped up to complete this Rock trio, learning the instrument at breakneck speed. No one believes he has just ‘picked up’ the instrument just three years ago. Saffire loves what they do!

Vino Di Sedona’s Saturday Wine Tasting, on May 18, features instrumental entertainment by local guitarist Rick Cyge, 3:30-6 p.m. Cyge, a seasoned performer with over 45 years on stage and a veteran of the Boston-area folk and acoustic music scene of the 1970s and 80s, performed as a solo singer/guitarist in that vibrant scene and honed his skills as not only a top-notch and well respected guitarist, performer and composer, but also became a highly sought after side man whose talents enhanced the sounds of those he accompanied both live and in the studio.

Saturday, May 18, brings the Van Reed Brothers to rock Vino Di Sedona, 7-10 p.m. Michael Reed (saxophone, guitar, vocals) and Van Johnson (guitar, keyboards, vocals) are a dynamic duo comprising of tight harmonies and solid musicianship.

They are also members of a five-piece band called “Street Player.” Both have been playing in Arizona for almost four decades. The repertoire of songs includes many styles and genres; rock, pop, country, R&B, and even reggae. Their range of music includes songs of popular artists over six decades. They’ll be playing 50’s hits from the likes of Elvis Presley, Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash, and The Drifters; 60’s hits from artists like the Beatles, Beach Boys, Rolling Stones, Righteous Brothers, Simon & Garfunkel, and Otis Redding, 70’s hits originally performed by Elton John, Neil Diamond, The Eagles, Al Green, The Doobie Brothers, and America. And the hits keep on rolling throughout the night from the 80’s, 90’s and beyond. Johnson & Reed put on a fun show that is lively and geared for singing, dancing, and clapping along.

Blues Perspective formed three years ago at Vino Di Sedona by three of Sedona’s most talented and most known musicians, Steve Sandner, Robin Miller, and Eddy Barattini. They are playing a special Sunday Funday show on May 19, 2-5 p.m.

This trio has over 100 years of combined music experience. Steve Sandner has had a lifelong interest in the blues since sitting in with the James Montgomery Blues Band in Ann Arbor in the 60’s, and he also played with the J Geils Blues Band in Boston before their rise to pop fame.



Steve lived and played for years in Chicago, often in the south side blues and jazz clubs. Robin Miller is adored for his gutsy blues and power rock guitar playing, his singing and his prolific song-writing, honed by over 40 years of professional experience. His love of playing is contagious.

He’s a diverse musician of many moods, but his fiery guitar solos, and his rich and bluesy rock singer vocals always get the crowd into a tizzy. Eddy Barattini was born with the beat in his blood in Rochester New York. At age 4, a toy drum set ignited his love for rhythm and he continued studying and playing, starting his career as a professional drummer at the age of 13.

Sunday Funday continues at Vino Di Sedona, on May 19, with 2017 Northern Arizona Blues Challenge winner D.L. Harrison. D.L. is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy rock and blues show.

In addition to winning the 2017 Blues Challenge, D.L. was the 2016 Prescott Idol winner! Sunday evening music is 6-9 p.m. May 19, you’ll also have the opportunity to enjoy cuisine from The Merkin Pizza Wagon.

It’s Caribbean, it’s Country, it’s Classic Rock, and it rocks! Rick Busbea has been on the Sedona music scene for over four years, and his lively upbeat shows have given him the reputation of a “must-see” musician while in Sedona. When asked to label his music style, Rick dubbed it Caribbean-Country-Classic Rock. Rick will keep your toes tapping playing songs by Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett, Jim Croce and more; he’ll play some originals too, but his passion is cover songs to take his audience down “memory lane.” Rick is joined by guitar and vocalist Michael Peters for Music Monday at Vino Di Sedona on May 20, 6-9 p.m.

KB Bren hosts a monthly Open Mic at Vino Di Sedona. KB’s Open Mic is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, starting at 6 p.m.

KB will provide a PA system and arrange time slots for musicians to play. KB is long-term Sedona musician and resident and currently fronts the band Life Is Beautiful.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer is a Wine and Beer Bar and Wine Shop, with nightly entertainment.

Located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona.

For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682.