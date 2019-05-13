Dan Vega and Bobby Myhre headline at Bella Vita Ristorante

Friday, May 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. veteran crooner Bobby Myhre entertains in the Bella Vita Ristorante’s Gold Room.

Myhre is a natural on the stage, a consummate performer interpreting the classic music of the Sinatra era and beyond.

A seasoned musician with many years of wowing audiences under his belt, Myhre performs with enthusiasm and professionalism that is infectious and entertaining.

His style and charisma is reminiscent of the Big Band era. Along with songs from Frank Sinatra, Bobby also performs hits from vocal-powerhouse favorites like Jerry Vale, Barry Manilow, Dean Martin and Bobby Darin.

He brings back the Big Band era with gusto.

Saturday, May 18, guitarist Dan Vega plays from 6 to 9 p.m. Dan performs original songs as well as a handful of carefully selected covers for a perfect evening of musical entertainment. A singer and songwriter, he is a Sedona local with strong guitar influences from the Buffalo and Austin Blues scenes.

Vega is a master of his craft and an audience favorite. He is one of the most sought-after musicians in the Sedona music scene.