Sedona Farmers Market opens 2019 summer season

Summer season opens in Tlaquepaque along the creek at 336 Highway 179 in Sedona, where residents and visitors alike are invited to meet local and regional growers, artisan food producers and backyard gardeners.

The Sedona Farmers Market is held weekly on Fridays 8-11:30 a.m., now through October 11. Each market features live music by local talent.

Offerings include freshly picked local and Arizona seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs, grass fed beef, raw honey, herbs, locally roasted coffee, quiche, tamales, salsa, hummus, probiotic vegan cuisine, sprouts and micro greens, freshly harvested pecans, raw truffles and chocolates, freshly milled breads and pastries, healthful elixirs, locally brewed kombucha, goat milk soaps and lotions, locally distilled essential oils, lavender and much more.

All produce sold at the market is hand tended, non-GMO, chemical free and pesticide free.

“The market aims to support local sustainable agricultural activity and increase the supply of locally grown food. Local food is not only fresher, it also preserves genetic diversity, promotes energy conservation, supports local farm families, builds community, preserves open space, supports a clean environment and benefits wildlife, ” says founding director Katrin Themlitz.

The market is W.I.C. certified and also accepts FMNP vouchers. Call (928) 821-1133 or please visit www.sedona-farmers-market.com.