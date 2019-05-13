Steakhouse89 keeps the music and good times rolling

The music keeps going and the fun keeps on flowing at Steakhouse89 in Sedona, all week long.

The roster of regular performers includes established professionals such as Phil Rossi, Dave Len Scott, Eric Williams, The Van Reed Brothers, David Vincent Mills, Susannah Martin and more.

These performers are the crème-de-la-crème of Sedona’s musical talent and Steakhouse89 brings them to you up-front-and-personal in the lounge section of the restaurant and its baby grand piano.

The following is the live-music schedule for Steakhouse89 from Wednesday, May 15 to Tuesday, May 21.

Wednesday, May 15 – 5 to 8 p.m. David Vincent Mills

David Vincent Mills is a funky jazz pianist and keyboardist, composer, recording artist and producer. He is an extremely versatile Sedona musician who knows how to please an audience and keep them coming. His vast repertoire is a reservoir of great all-American classics that he plays with feeling and depth.

Thursday, May 16 – 5 to 8 p.m. Eric Williams

Eric Williams has been wowing audiences in Sedona for the past 25 years and he has no intentions of ever slowing down. Proficient on the piano, saxophone, guitar and harmonica he puts on a show people of all ages and backgrounds truly enjoy.

Friday, May 17 – 5 to 8 p.m. Paulo

Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Saturday, May 11 – 5 to 8 p.m. Phil Rossi

Phil Rossi is a versatile piano player who started playing the piano when he was eight years old. During his musical he worked with “The Chairman of the Board” Frank Sinatra Sr. He also played with Frank Sinatra Jr. and drummer Buddy Rich. His music will take you back in time from Cole Porter, to the Gershwin’s and up to Billy Joel. His songs flow seamlessly from one to the other.

Sunday, May 12: Brunch & Patio Entertainment

It’s Sunday Fun-Day and brunch at Steakhouse89. It’s brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting at 4 p.m., the Eric Williams Duo takes over on the patio, entertaining until 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 14– 5 to 8 p.m. Dave Len Scott

Raised in Detroit, Michigan, Dave Len Scott spent 25 years as a freelance trumpeter and pianist, touring with Boz Scaggs and recording with artists on the Concord Jazz record label (Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feinstein, Big Kahuna & The Copa Cat Pack). An awesome instrumentalist, Dave is a welcome member of Steakhouse89’s roster of fine musicians

Please visit www.steakhouse89.com to make a reservation or call 928-204-2000.

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona.