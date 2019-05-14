Obituary: James W. Braley, Jr. Aug. 29, 1933 - May 9, 2019

James W. Braley, a native son of Cottonwood, Arizona, died May 9, 2019, following a lengthy illness.

A graduate of Cottonwood High School, James earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Christian Education from Biola College in 1956. He also held a Master’s Degree in Curriculum Supervision from Pasadena/Point Loma College. In 1980 Biola University conferred upon him the degree, Doctor of Laws, in recognition of his contributions to Christian Schools.



Dr. Braley taught at every level from elementary through graduate school. He also held the position Director of Educational Services with the California Association of Christian School (CACS) which later became Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI).



A well-known author, lecturer, and educational consultant Dr. Braley ministered to Christian schools across the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Honduras, the former Soviet Union, France, Europe, South Korea and the Philippines.

He also served as a consultant with Fleming Revell Publishing Company. Between his travels, for a short while he had a home-based business called SHARDWARE, featuring jewelry items made from pottery shards found on private land in the Cottonwood area.





Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, James leaves his wife, Faye; daughter, Beth; son, Brad; and his wife, Joyce; two grandsons, Justin and A.J.; and a sister, Jean.



Services will be held at Verde Community Church, 102 South Willard Street, Cottonwood, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2:30 p.m.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.