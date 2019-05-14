Request for additional rodeo money on Camp Verde council agenda

CAMP VERDE – On Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could decide whether to approve the Camp Verde Arena Association’s request for an additional $50,000.

Whether the money would come from the town’s savings, or from its contingency fund is not clear, Town Manager Russ Martin said.

“We haven’t spent any contingency money yet this year,” Martin said.

Each year, the town sets aside $100,000 in contingency for its budget, Martin said, with $25,000 for payouts should employees leave, money that is used to “accommodate for leave pay.”

“These are among the things we do conservatively,” Martin said,

The request for additional money comes six months after council approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Camp Verde Arena Association – CVAA – that provided $80,000 for predevelopment activities at an arena they plan to construct northeast of the Camp Verde Sports Complex off SR 260.

Economic impact

The proposed Camp Verde Equestrian Center could create “significant economic benefits for the Town of Camp Verde.”

That’s what the town’s Economic Development Department will tell council Wednesday, as it presents a study it put together with help from Yavapai College’s Regional Economic Development Center and the Camp Verde Arena Association.

The study projects annual economic impacts of $3.4 million, or a total of $34.9 million in the first 10 years of operations.

Including the effects of construction, this impact would support more than 65 jobs in the local area, the survey stated.

“The event center could also be a catalyst for additional development activities on adjacent parcels, including the enrichment of the Town as well as public infrastructure investments to enhance the sports park and trail systems,” the survey stated. “In addition, the project could directly and indirectly generate close to $1,212,000 in local sales, property, and other tax revenues over the next 10 years.”

A copy of the equestrian center impact study is in Wednesday’s agenda, which can be found at the town’s website, campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2019-town-council.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

