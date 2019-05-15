Arizona Jr./Sr. High School commencement on Thursday

CAMP VERDE – Arizona Jr. and Sr. High School will celebrate the end of its first year when it graduates 35 high school seniors at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Camp Verde Community Center gymnasium.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, also in the town gym, the school will celebrate the promotion of 12 eighth grade students.

Arizona Jr. and Sr. High School does not recognize a valedictorian or salutatorian, but they “wish to celebrate all of our students for their hard work and dedication,” according to Lori Boyce, the program’s director.

“We are pleased with the participation of our middle school students and their parents this year, and will continue to enroll sixth through the eighth grade next year,” Boyce said. “We will also continue to enroll 14- to 22-year-old students who wish to pursue their high school diplomas next year as well.”

For more information about Arizona Jr. and Sr. High School, visit facebook.com/arizonajrsrhighschool. Arizona Jr. and Sr. High School is located at 460 Finnie Flat Road in Camp Verde.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42