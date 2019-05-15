Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: May 15, 2019

A shot I took of a grebe at Willow Lake a few weeks ago and he seems to have a look of incredulity about him … or curiosity perhaps … ornery?

Who knows, but he elected to stay on the surface instead of diving or flying and put a bit of a show on for me.

Shot with the Nikon D850 with the 200/500 mm lens … 1/1250th of a second, 500mm, f/5.6, ISO 160. The D850 does an amazing job shooting wildlife and picking up color and detail in the shadows … and it tracks well too.

Fun day coming up tomorrow and for sure there will be some shooting of something … hump day and we’re halfway through the normal work week. Have a wonderful day, be okay with yourself and smile.

Cheers

Ted

...I yield myself to the thousand enchantments of sky and field and wood,

and play again like a child on the soft green of the earth.

And as the God of the universe has made thee to bloom in tenderness,

so also may my heart be made to bloom again.

Max Ehrmann