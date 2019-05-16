Babcock closes out prep career as one of best ever at Mingus

Mingus girls sub-2:20 800-meter performances
Meg Babcock: 2:15.02 in 2019
Meg Babcock: 2:15.75 in 2019
Meg Babcock: 2:16.22 in 2018
Meg Babcock: 2:16.31 in 2019
Justine Taylor: 2:17.35 in 2014
Meg Babcock: 2:17.70 in 2018
Ariel Latimer: 2:17.78 in 2002
Meg Babcock: 2:19.11 in 2019
Ariel Latimer: 2:19.26 in 2001
Meg Babcock: 2:19.52 in 2019
Meg Babcock: 2:19.63 in 2019
Ariel Latimer: 2:19.71 in 2000
Megan Goettl: 2:19.86 in 2015
Meg Babcock: 2:19.97 in 2018
In what has been called the “Year of the 800” in Arizona girls track and field, Mingus Union 800-meter specialist Meg Babcock came up just a whisker short in the final two-lapper of her high school career.
In last weekend’s Arizona Meet of Champions, Hamilton’s Madison Burciago just edged Babcock, 2:16.21 to 2:16.31.
Babcock won the 2018 Meet of Champions 800 in 2:16.22.
Her time Saturday was the fourth fastest 800 in Mingus history, topped only by three of her own performances.
In fact, from 100 to 1600 meters, Babcock finished her 2019 season as one of the most diverse runners in Mingus history, and certainly enters the discussion as one of the best ever at MUHS.
Consider the following:
100 meter dash
Five girls in Mingus history have broken 13 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Babcock ran the event only three times in her Mingus career, yet she eclipsed the 13-second barrier every time she ran it. She ended up the No. 5 performer in school history in the 100.
200 meter dash
Babcock is one of only two sprinters in Mingus history to run faster than 26 seconds over 200 meters. She ran the event just four times in her career. She has the three fastest times in school history, all under 26 seconds.
400 meter dash
A two-time state champion over 400 meters, Babcock is one of three Mingus runners to have run 400 meters faster than 59 seconds. She did it eight times. Only two Mingus girls have ever run the 400 faster than 58 seconds; Babcock did it three times. She is the only Mingus runner to run the 400 faster than 57 seconds. She has the two fastest times in school history.
800 meter run
Only four Mingus girls have ever run 800 meters faster than 2-minutes, 20 seconds. Collectively, they did it 14 times. Babcock has nine of those 14 sub 2:20s. She has the four fastest times in school history.
1600 meter run
Babcock ran the 1600-meter run one time her senior season to win the Bradshaw Mountain Invitational. Her altitude-adjusted clocking of 5:30.29 makes her the No. 6 performer in school history.
Babcock will attend Brigham Young University in the fall and plans to run on the BYU Cougars’ cross country and track teams.
More like this story
- DeVore, Babcock shine at Arizona Meet of Champions
- Girls 800 emerges as track’s glamour event in Arizona this year
- What to do with Meg? Mingus’ Babcock qualifies for state track meet in six events
- Mingus soph Meg Babcock, senior Ryan Alexander among AZ best at 800 meters
- Mingus Union tracksters DeVore, Babcock achieve automatic state-qualifying standards in season opener
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.