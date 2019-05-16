Camp Verde to hold Cornfest on July 20

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde’s Parks and Recreation department announced Tuesday that Cornfest will definitely be back in 2019.

Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. take part in one of the town’s signature events for fresh roasted Hauser & Hauser corn, as well as lots of other good eats, a cornucopia of vendors, and plenty of entertainment.

Also take part by volunteering to help run the event. “Community involvement and participation is key to this event remaining vital and alive,” said Michael Marshall, Parks and Recreation manager.

In year’s past, the “hot July weather” created challenges that contributed to Cornfest’s one-year hiatus in 2018.

“Shifting the event into the [downtown] gym and using Hollamon Street for outside vendors means we can beat the heat in the air conditioning and improve the resistance to afternoon monsoons,” Marshall said. “That along with a vendor to roast the corn should help to make the event more enjoyable and less labor intensive.”

Vendor registration can be done through Parks and Recreation, at 928-554-0828 or parks@campverde.az.gov. Anyone interested in volunteering at Cornfest should also reach out to Parks and Rec.

Volunteers are needed to help with the event’s set-up and tear down, as well as gate keepers and entertainment committee.

According to Parks and Rec Coordinator Shawna Figy, the town would also like to attract artists “who are able to help with a backdrop mural.”

“The entertainment committee will be working on a varied line-up for the gym stage, and a colorful backdrop will improve the look as well as provide a functional back stage area,” Figy said.