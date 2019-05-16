Jerome moves forward with kiosk parking plan

The Jerome Town Council has decided to put paid parking kiosks in town to provide a revenue source for high infrastructure repair costs.

Council members also approved using the former public works’ “Town Yard” for residential parking to relieve some of the town’s parking woes.

The council also agreed this week to move forward with the parking kiosks for the town and requested a detailed proposal by consultant Bradley Magee of BMJ Consulting, Town Manager Candace Gallagher said. She expects to have the information available for council discussion at the town’s May 30 budget meeting.

The council discussed starting with six or seven kiosks near the Spirit Room, Mile High Grill to the Flatiron area and the lower parking area, according to minutes of the meeting. The council suggested that the kiosk be credit-card only for now.

Exactly how many kiosks will be put in, where, style ideas and kiosk pricing costs will be presented to the council May 30.

Gallagher said the council also approved the “Town Yard” parking lot for residents. It will require permits issued through the police department for the lot across from Jerome’s town offices. No RV’s and trailers will be allowed.

The Town of Jerome has a limited number of public parking spaces and areas for residents to park, according to the town of Jerome website. In certain areas of the Town, visitor parking impinges upon the need of residents to be able to utilize a reasonable amount of parking space on a street near their own homes,, according to the town website.

“In 2017, the Jerome Town Council adopted certain parking regulations in order to address and alleviate specific parking problems and issues within the Town of Jerome,” according to the website.