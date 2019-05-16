Western Light: Slot Canyons

Slot Canyons are a distinctly desert feature, a narrow winding canyon cut by water through sandstone. We have several here in Arizona, and there are many in southern Utah, as well. This particular slot canyon is called Horseshoe Bend Canyon, since it is in close proximity to the famous Horseshoe Bend in the Colorado River, just south of Page, Arizona. Slot canyons are, in my opinion, stretches of stunning, natural earth sculpture, rock cathedrals, Mother Nature's works of art. I'm grateful to the Navajo nation for keeping them safe.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.