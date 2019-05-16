Yavapai County Health Services offers walk-in Wednesdays for back-to-school immunizations

You might feel like summer vacation just started, but Yavapai County Community Health Services is urging parents to start thinking about back-to-school vaccinations now.



Beginning June 5th, YCCHS has arranged “Walk-In Wednesdays” for parents to bring their children in for back-to-school shots at their public health locations.



The last two weeks of July before school begins, the walk-in schedule expands to offer a one-stop shop with sports physicals offered at the same time.

In Arizona, as in most states, children starting kindergarten are required to have been immunized for Hepatitis B, DTaP (whooping cough), IPV (polio), MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), and Varicella (chicken pox).



Children, age 11 and older, who are entering sixth and seventh grades, will be required to have Tdap (Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) and Meningococcal vaccines for the start of the school year.

For uninsured children, there is an administration fee of $20 per child receiving vaccines. The administration fees can be waived under certain circumstances. YCCHS will bill for insurance. Parental consent is required to administer the shots to children under the age of 18.

To schedule immunization appointments outside of the walk-in dates set, call 771-3122. Appointments for sports physicals can be made through the Community Health Center of Yavapai at 583-1000.

Here is the schedule for Walk-In Wednesdays, and the One-Stop Shop Immunizations & Sports Physicals:

Schedule for Walk-In Wednesday Clinics Cottonwood

10 S. Sixth Street – WIC offices

Wednesdays

June 19 and July 10

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

One Stop Shop Walk-In Immunizations & Sports Physicals

Cottonwood

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Thursday, July 25

For Sports Physicals:

• Bring the required physical form(s). If the school or sport coach didn’t provide you with a form, most of the public school districts have them online. Parents must fill out the health history portion of the form.

• Have your child wear glasses or contacts if they wear them for the physical.

• The cost for the sports physical is $24, however with a sliding fee scale offered; a lower price may be available dependent on income; 928-442-5596 or email Terri.Farneti@yavapai.us