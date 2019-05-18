Mingus begins search for new superintendent

COTTONWOOD – The Mingus Union School Board will first look inside its organization to replace Acting Superintendent Genie Gee, who told the board on Tuesday that as of June 30, she wanted to serve solely as the school’s principal.

Thursday, the district’s posting for a new superintendent went live, according to Mingus Union School Board President Lori Drake.

Deadline for internal applicants is May 30. Applicant should possess both a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from an accredited college or university, master’s plus 30 or doctorate degree, successful teaching experience and successful administration experience, and be able to perform tasks assigned by the Board of Education, Drake said.

“Along with the many responsibilities of a school [district’s] superintendent, the governing board and staff believe that excellence is best served through position descriptions that are open to change at any time based on the needs of the school,” Drake said.

Ay Mingus Union, the district’s superintendent is the chief executive officer and the administrative head of all divisions and departments of the school system,” Drake also said.

Gee’s replacement will be Mingus Union’s 14th superintendent in the past 19 years.

She replaced Penny Hargrove, who served as the district’s superintendent for less than 17 months before she resigned on Nov. 8.

