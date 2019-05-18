Obituary: Janet Grace Baser

Janet Grace Baser, age 85, passed away at the Margaret T. Morris Center in Prescott, Arizona, on May 12, 2019. Janet was born in New York City to Grace Veronica and Roy J. Keesey.



Janet is survived by her daughters, Diane Wolcott McQueen (Jeff) and Marian Elaine Anger; niece, Julie Lynn Keesey; nephew, John David Keesey (Dana); grandniece and grandnephew, Marisa Keesey and Riley Keesey.

Janet was predeceased by her husband, Martin Baser; her son, Allan W. Anger, Jr.; and her brother, John Jay Keesey.



Janet was a kind, gentle and intelligent woman who could do the New York Times crossword puzzle in ink because she never made mistakes. She was also a gifted artist in both watercolor and oils.



Janet lived in Cottonwood for over 16 years and she will be missed by many close friends in the Cottonwood and Verde Valley area, and by fellow artists from the El Valle Artists Association, and by close friends from around the country.



Some of these friendships lasted 70 years.



The family is grateful to the Margaret T. Morris Center for the care and love they gave Janet for the past 22 months.





