Male vocal ensemble ‘Cantus’ to perform in 2017 Music at Red Rocks concert series

The Male Vocal Ensemble Cantus will be presenting a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday February 5th at The Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona. Admission is free. The concert, entitled No Greater Love Than This, will be presented in 30 cities nationwide including New York, Dallas, Southern California, Phoenix, and Sedona.

January 31, 2017

Pre-med is in collegiate future, but first Kayla Hackett primed for playoff run for Camp Verde

Camp Verde girls basketball senior forward Kayla Hackett loves the connection she and her teammates have, which is fitting because her favorite subject in school is biology.

February 2, 2017

Editorial Cartoon: Feb. 3, 2017

Editorial Cartoon: Feb. 3, 2017

February 2, 2017

Verde heritage 1916: Sedona Bridge and News

The new bridge at Sedona was practically completed by May 19, 1916.

February 3, 2017

VACTE, Jones Ford Verde Valley recognize December CTE students, teacher

The Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education governing board recently recognized students from Camp Verde, Mingus and Sedona-Red Rock high schools as its Jones Ford/VACTE December 2016 Student of the Month Winners.

January 28, 2017

Obituary: Janet Sylvia Bowser

Janet (Jan) Sylvia Bowser, age 69 of Cottonwood, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017. She was born to the late Fred Roger Abbey and Esther Alma Marshall-Abbey on July 4, 1947 in Los Angeles, Ca.

February 2, 2017

