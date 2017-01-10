Marijuana grow house gets green light
Celebrate music of The Eagles with tribute band South of Winslow

Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to announce, South of Winslow, Eagles Tribute Band, in concert, Saturday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m. The original Eagles Band is one of the most popular iconic American rock bands ever, recognized for over 40 years of making music, albums and touring.

January 10, 2017

Camp Verde High School Athlete of the Week: Tristian Stanfield

CAMP VERDE – Not 16 years of age until May, Camp Verde’s Tristian Stanfield is already a man at 220 pounds. Says his coach, Stanfield has “always been a beast on the mat.”

January 12, 2017

Editorial: MLK Holiday a sad chapter in Arizona history

Short of the sense of decency that existed in Jerome, Arizona’s history concerning the MLK Holiday was a sad affair. I

January 14, 2017

Living the dream: Verde Valley’s youth learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

VERDE VALLEY – Many people probably don’t realize that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech contained the phrase “I have a dream” eight times.

January 14, 2017

New Arrival: Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos

Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos was born Nov. 23, 2016, at 3:18 a.m., at Verde Valley Medical Center.

January 3, 2017

Obituary: Patricia Hickey Jump 1943-2016

Patricia Hickey Jump passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 29, 2016 at the Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, AZ.

January 14, 2017

SAT
21
Big Band Dances
Clark Memorial Clubhouse
SAT
21
January Contra Dance
Cottonwood Civic Center, 805 N. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ
TUE
24
Free Car Care Workshop
360 Automotive, 468 S Main St, Cottonwood AZ
THU
26
How to Write Press Releases
Camp Verde Community Library
SAT
28
Big Band Dances
Clark Memorial Clubhouse
