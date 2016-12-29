Kudos
Jerome Co-op features ‘Nature’s Own-Set in Stone’
The opening night festivities at the Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery on Jan. 7 First Saturday Art Walk will ring in the new year with an exhibition by artist-member Christine Ryback, “Nature’s Own-Set in Stone.”December 29, 2016
Sports
Mingus wrestlers win 2-of-3 in mutliple dual matches
Mingus Union wrestlers defeated Sunnyslope 54-30 and Goldwater 31-24 before losing to Page 52-21 Thursday.January 6, 2017
Opinions
Editorial Cartoon: Jan. 8, 2017
Features
Verde Heritage 1937: COTTONWOOD LUMBER COMPANY; Attempted Murder on Main Street, Part 1.
Owners, W. Frank and Elta (Langford) Edens were shot on November 17, 1937.January 5, 2017
Celebrate
New Arrival: Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos
Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos was born Nov. 23, 2016, at 3:18 a.m., at Verde Valley Medical Center.January 3, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary:Paul Gregory
Paul Gregory, of Camp Verde Arizona died at his home on December 27, 2016 at the age of 86 with his loving friend and personal assistant, Marti Buckner at his side.January 6, 2017