Kudos
Scott Stulberg to give presentation on ‘Capturing the Face’ to Sedona Camera Club
SEDONA – Professional photographer Scott Stulberg will teach local photographers the tricks to “Capturing the Face” at the meeting of the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road, Sedona.January 23, 2017
Sports
Camp Verde High School Athlete of the Week: Tanna Decker
CAMP VERDE – Though she’s been playing basketball since Parks and Rec’s grasshopper league, 14-year-old Tanna Decker was “just expecting” to play on Camp Verde High School’s junior varsity team this year.January 19, 2017
Opinions
Editorial Cartoon: Jan. 25, 2017
Editorial Cartoon: Jan. 25, 2017January 24, 2017
Features
What's Happening: Jan. 25, 2017
Yes, folks, your Cottonwood Community Band will begin spring rehearsals starting on Monday, February 6. Rehearsals are held every Monday evening from 7-9 PM at Cottonwood Middle School, Room 301.January 24, 2017
Celebrate
Camp Verde Senior Center Volunteer of the Month
The Camp Verde Senior Center has named Eric Oman as the Volunteer of the Month for January. Eric comes down from the UP of Michigan to join the Camp Verde Senior Center in the winter and enjoys calling games for the seniors on Wednesday and Fridays, keeping it fun at the Senior Center.January 17, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Beckwith Hubbell, Jr. DVM (1922--2017)
Beck Hubbell, 94, was born on June 4, 1922 in Ellensburg, WA. On January 20, 2017, he died peacefully at home in Camp Verde, AZ.January 24, 2017