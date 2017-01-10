Kudos
Celebrate music of The Eagles with tribute band South of Winslow
Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to announce, South of Winslow, Eagles Tribute Band, in concert, Saturday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m. The original Eagles Band is one of the most popular iconic American rock bands ever, recognized for over 40 years of making music, albums and touring.January 10, 2017
Sports
Camp Verde High School Athlete of the Week: Tristian Stanfield
CAMP VERDE – Not 16 years of age until May, Camp Verde’s Tristian Stanfield is already a man at 220 pounds. Says his coach, Stanfield has “always been a beast on the mat.”January 12, 2017
Opinions
Editorial: MLK Holiday a sad chapter in Arizona history
Short of the sense of decency that existed in Jerome, Arizona’s history concerning the MLK Holiday was a sad affair. IJanuary 14, 2017
Features
Living the dream: Verde Valley’s youth learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
VERDE VALLEY – Many people probably don’t realize that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech contained the phrase “I have a dream” eight times.January 14, 2017
Celebrate
New Arrival: Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos
Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos was born Nov. 23, 2016, at 3:18 a.m., at Verde Valley Medical Center.January 3, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Patricia Hickey Jump 1943-2016
Patricia Hickey Jump passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 29, 2016 at the Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, AZ.January 14, 2017