State reports new AZ 1099-G forms to be mailed ...
Abide Maternity opens New Life Thrift Shop

Male vocal ensemble ‘Cantus’ to perform in 2017 Music at Red Rocks concert series

The Male Vocal Ensemble Cantus will be presenting a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday February 5th at The Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona. Admission is free. The concert, entitled No Greater Love Than This, will be presented in 30 cities nationwide including New York, Dallas, Southern California, Phoenix, and Sedona.

January 31, 2017

Showers celebrated for 20th season, 400th win

CAMP VERDE – Normally senior nights follow the same script.

February 4, 2017

Letter: You don’t have to agree, but free speech is still vital and important

As I’ve been watching the news, what has upset me more than anything are the violent protests by the “Radical Left” because they are harming people and buildings.

February 4, 2017

Verde heritage 1916: Sedona Bridge and News

The new bridge at Sedona was practically completed by May 19, 1916.

February 3, 2017

40th Wedding Anniversary

Faustino and Judith Estrada of Cottonwood celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary this month.

February 4, 2017

Obituary: Darrell Rayhorn 1931-2017

Darrell Rayhorn, 85, of Cottonwood , Arizona, passed away on Tuesday January 24, 2017.

February 4, 2017

Community Calendar
WED
08
Girl Scouts - Arizona Cactus-Pine Council Summer Camp Registration & Open Houses
Council Office
THU
09
Hope Cafe Grief Support Group
Camp Verde Community Church
THU
09
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP - HOPE CAFE
Camp Verde Community Church - 480 1st st., Camp Verde
THU
09
Carbon Pricing To Save Our Endangered Species In James Cameron’s Free Premiere Documentary
Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road
FRI
10
Friday Film Night (Free)
ECO Learning Center: 3360 E. SR 89A Cottonwood, AZ 86326
Reader Poll:

What is the best school-calendar choice for the Camp Verde School Board?

  • Four-day school week 30%
  • Five-day school week 30%
  • Modified year-round calendar 39%

23 total votes

