Kudos
Male vocal ensemble ‘Cantus’ to perform in 2017 Music at Red Rocks concert series
The Male Vocal Ensemble Cantus will be presenting a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday February 5th at The Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona. Admission is free. The concert, entitled No Greater Love Than This, will be presented in 30 cities nationwide including New York, Dallas, Southern California, Phoenix, and Sedona.January 31, 2017
Sports
Camp Verde High School Athlete of the Week: Abe Gonzalez
CAMP VERDE – A shade shy of six feet, Camp Verde High School’s Abe Gonzalez is a good height for a 15-year-old. Playing on the school’s varsity basketball squad as a freshman, it’s not so much his height that has him set as the school’s starting shooting guard. It’s his ability to dribble, pass, shoot – and defend.January 26, 2017
Opinions
Editorial Cartoon: Feb. 1, 2017
Editorial Cartoon: Feb. 1, 2017January 31, 2017
Features
Verde Heritage: 1939: JAMES S. DOUGLAS RENOUNCES U. S. CITIZENSHIP
His sons, Lewis W. Douglas and James S. Douglas, Jr., are shocked.February 1, 2017
Celebrate
VACTE, Jones Ford Verde Valley recognize December CTE students, teacher
The Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education governing board recently recognized students from Camp Verde, Mingus and Sedona-Red Rock high schools as its Jones Ford/VACTE December 2016 Student of the Month Winners.January 28, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Leah Kae Schofield Stokes 1932-2017
Leah Kae Schofield Stokes was born on November 7, 1932 in Etna, Wyoming to Hilda Pearl Anson and Warren Leroy Schofield.January 31, 2017