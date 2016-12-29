Kudos
Jerome Co-op features ‘Nature’s Own-Set in Stone’
The opening night festivities at the Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery on Jan. 7 First Saturday Art Walk will ring in the new year with an exhibition by artist-member Christine Ryback, “Nature’s Own-Set in Stone.”December 29, 2016
Sports
Camp Verde’s 13 wrestlers prepare for Joseph City Invitational
Camp Verde is one of 25 teams expected to compete in the Jan. 6-7 Joseph City Invitational Tournament. Other schools include Joseph City, Hopi, Mohave, Pinon, Yuma, Antelope, Northland Prep, Red Mesa, Arizona Lutheran, Kingman, Northwest Christian, Cactus Shadows, Lee Williams, Valley Christian and Flagstaff.December 30, 2016
Opinions
Commentary: Resolutions are recipes for failure unless you chart course for success
Ah, the turning of the calendar page into a new year. Resolution time.December 31, 2016
Features
Verde Heritage 1969: LOWER CLARKDALE SOLD
Verde Properties, Inc., will begin remodeling the 71 homes after the first of the year.December 30, 2016
Celebrate
Camp Verde Senior Center honors volunteers
The Camp Verde Senior Center recognizes our two team leaders, Carrie McCarter, on the right, who manages upstairs with the dining room and activities, and Mikki Uszenski, on the left, who manages the Thrift Store.December 27, 2016
Obituaries
Obituary: Louis ‘Paul’ Lansing 1935-2016
Louis “Paul” Lansing, 81 of Cottonwood, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at the Best of Europe Home in Cottonwood.December 30, 2016